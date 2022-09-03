Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra, Gujarat, TN biggest consumers

Maharashtra, Gujarat, TN biggest consumers

The reduction on basic customs duty and the cess were offered to give relief to consumers as edible oil prices had shot up in world markets. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 12:13 AM ISTLivemint

  • Three other states—Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana—compete to be right behind the top three in these parameters

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Large state economies Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are not only big consumers of local goods and services—they are also the top sellers to the rest of the country and the highest importers from other states, according to official data from one-way bills.

Large state economies Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are not only big consumers of local goods and services—they are also the top sellers to the rest of the country and the highest importers from other states, according to official data from one-way bills.

Three other states—Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana—compete to be right behind the top three in these parameters, followed by Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Three other states—Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana—compete to be right behind the top three in these parameters, followed by Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

E-way bill data is a key high frequency indicator of economic activity and consumption in the economy as these electronic permits are required for goods transportation within and across states if the value exceeds 50,000.

E-way bill data is a key high frequency indicator of economic activity and consumption in the economy as these electronic permits are required for goods transportation within and across states if the value exceeds 50,000.

Maharashtra accounted for e-way bills for goods worth 157.7 trillion coming into the state from the rest of the country in July, followed by Gujarat ( 110 tn) and Tamil Nadu ( 91.2 tn), according to official data. Maharashtra accounted for e-way bills showing goods worth 151.9 tn going out of the state, followed by Gujarat ( 137.2 tn) and Tamil Nadu ( 94.1 tn) in the same month.

Maharashtra accounted for e-way bills for goods worth 157.7 trillion coming into the state from the rest of the country in July, followed by Gujarat ( 110 tn) and Tamil Nadu ( 91.2 tn), according to official data. Maharashtra accounted for e-way bills showing goods worth 151.9 tn going out of the state, followed by Gujarat ( 137.2 tn) and Tamil Nadu ( 94.1 tn) in the same month.

The figures represent e-way bills generated for transportation between two points and the same value may get represented in the assessable values of goods going out of one state and in consignments arriving in another state. Multiple transportation of the same item within the state at different points in the supply chain could get added to the aggregate assessable value.

The figures represent e-way bills generated for transportation between two points and the same value may get represented in the assessable values of goods going out of one state and in consignments arriving in another state. Multiple transportation of the same item within the state at different points in the supply chain could get added to the aggregate assessable value.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.