Maharashtra, Gujarat, TN biggest consumers

Large state economies Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are not only big consumers of local goods and services—they are also the top sellers to the rest of the country and the highest importers from other states, according to official data from one-way bills.
Three other states—Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana—compete to be right behind the top three in these parameters, followed by Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal.
E-way bill data is a key high frequency indicator of economic activity and consumption in the economy as these electronic permits are required for goods transportation within and across states if the value exceeds ₹50,000.
Maharashtra accounted for e-way bills for goods worth ₹157.7 trillion coming into the state from the rest of the country in July, followed by Gujarat ( ₹ 110 tn) and Tamil Nadu ( ₹ 91.2 tn), according to official data. Maharashtra accounted for e-way bills showing goods worth ₹151.9 tn going out of the state, followed by Gujarat ( ₹137.2 tn) and Tamil Nadu ( ₹94.1 tn) in the same month.
The figures represent e-way bills generated for transportation between two points and the same value may get represented in the assessable values of goods going out of one state and in consignments arriving in another state. Multiple transportation of the same item within the state at different points in the supply chain could get added to the aggregate assessable value.
