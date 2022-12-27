Amid the boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to "legally pursue" inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking. Here are the 10 developments that you need to know.
- Today's move comes after Karnataka last week passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the southern state's interests and not to cede an inch of land with the Western state.
- The resolution had also condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra.
- The resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Karnataka state legislature had passed a resolution on the issue to purposely fuel the border row.
- "The state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people in 865 villages. The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include inch and inch of land of the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka," said the resolution passed in the Maharashtra Assembly.
- The resolution also sas Maharashtra will fight the pending case in the Supreme Court with full strength for the inclusion of each and every inch of 865 villages including Belgavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar Bhalki in Maharashtra.
- The resolution passed by the Maharashtra assembly also condemned the Karnataka administration for its anti-Marathi stand in the border area.
- It also said that the Centre should urge the Karnataka Government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month
- It further notified the government should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas.
- Meanwhile, opposition MLAs came down heavily on the ruling combine over the border row while alleging land scams on the watch of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They targeted both the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments over the border row.
- Issuing a statement on the border dispute, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "We won't leave our people residing in border areas alone. We'll fight for every inch of our land, be it in the Supreme Court or with the Centre. We'll fight against injustice meted out to those living in border areas. Maharashtra won't relent."
Notably, the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka dates back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.
Notably, the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka dates back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.
Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.
The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka. Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter.
