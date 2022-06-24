"Assam has seen towering political personalities such as late Chief Ministers -- Bharat Ratna Lok Priyo Gopinath Bordoloi and Padma Bhushan Tarun Gogoi. But the present CM Dr Himanta BiswaSarma has proved himself to be nothing but a wheeler-dealer encouraging and supporting political horse-trading in Assam. The BJP CM and the Government's support for your presence here has sullied the image of Assam and Assamese people. Sarma and the Government machinery should be busy with the management of the flood crisis but your presence here has been standing as a hindrance," the letter further reads.

