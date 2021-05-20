Maharashtra reported 29,911 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which took the infection tally to 54,97,448, while the death of 738 patients pushed the toll to 85,355, the state health department said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 34,031 cases and 594 deaths.

As compared to the previous day, the single-day cases of the state dropped by over 4,000 cases, while the death toll has increased by 144.

A total of 47,371 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count to 50,26,308.

With this, the number of active cases in the state is now 3,83,253, the department said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate of Maharashtra improved to 91.43% from 90.06% a day ago, while the death rate remained at 1.55%, the statement said, adding that the positivity rate is at 17.09%.

The state's capital Mumbai saw 1,425 new daily cases in a span of 24 hours. The city has reported 59 deaths in a day.

The city has 6,93,644 total cases of Covid-19 and 14,468 deaths. Mumbai has 29,525 active cases left now.

Over one lakh people vaccinated in Maha in a day

More than one lakh people were administered anti-coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra in one day, taking the state's cumulative vaccination figure to 2,03,35,999, the health department said on Thursday.

A total of 1,01,098 people were inoculated on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

On that day, 60,938 people above 45 years of age got the first dose, while 19,606 others received the second dose.

In the category of healthcare workers, 1,616 received the first dose, while 2,425 others were administered the second dose on Wednesday.

While 5,854 frontline workers got the first dose, 5,516 others from this category received the second dose.

The state also inoculated 5,143 people from the 18-44 age category on that day.

Of them, 4,048 beneficiaries were from Mumbai, 620 from Thane, 449 from Raigad and 26 from Nanded, the report state.

