The Covid-19 recovery rate of Maharashtra improved to 91.43% from 90.06% a day ago, while the death rate remained at 1.55%, the statement said, adding that the positivity rate is at 17.09%
Maharashtra reported 29,911 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which took the infection tally to 54,97,448, while the death of 738 patients pushed the toll to 85,355, the state health department said.
On Wednesday, the state had recorded 34,031 cases and 594 deaths.
More than one lakh people were administered anti-coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra in one day, taking the state's cumulative vaccination figure to 2,03,35,999, the health department said on Thursday.
A total of 1,01,098 people were inoculated on Wednesday, it said in a statement.
On that day, 60,938 people above 45 years of age got the first dose, while 19,606 others received the second dose.
In the category of healthcare workers, 1,616 received the first dose, while 2,425 others were administered the second dose on Wednesday.
While 5,854 frontline workers got the first dose, 5,516 others from this category received the second dose.
The state also inoculated 5,143 people from the 18-44 age category on that day.
Of them, 4,048 beneficiaries were from Mumbai, 620 from Thane, 449 from Raigad and 26 from Nanded, the report state.
