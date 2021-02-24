As many as 926 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Amravati on Tuesday, a day after a week-long lockdown started in the Maharashtra district. With this, the cumulative cases in Amravati have reached 31,123.

The district also reported six deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 471, while the recovery count reached 26,758, including 359 people getting discharged during the day, an official said.

The second-highest jump in cases was seen on 20 February when 727 people had tested positive for the virus.

February has so far seen the addition of 9,069 cases, of which 4,728 were detected since 17 February.

Streets wear deserted look

The week-long lockdown in Amravati began at 8 pm on Monday and will be in force till 8 am on 1 March.

Shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, have to remain shut along with educational institutions, coaching classes, training schools etc.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks have been ordered to remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc have not been permitted, officials said.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Arti Singh, who led the enforcement of the lockdown, said several people who were seen on the roads without any emergency reason were sent home with a warning.

However, the streets largely wore a deserted look.

Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 6,218 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, after registering 5,210 fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday.

With this, the tally in the state has risen to 21,12,312.

As many as 51 new deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the fatality count to 51,857.

Meanwhile, two variants of SARS-CoV-2 -- N440K and E484K -- have been detected in Maharashtra and Kerala but there is no reason to believe presently on the that they are responsible for the surge in cases in some districts in these two states, the Centre said on Tuesday.

