Maharashtra's budget boost for FY22 welcomed, will aid recovery: Experts

Bhavin Thakker, Managing Director, Mumbai & Head, Cross Border Tenant Advisory, Savills India said: “The Maharashtra State budget has given a major boost to the infrastructure, specifically in Mumbai and Pune. This will bring back some lustre to the construction and infrastructure industry of the state that had been struggling due to the pandemic. Infrastructure projects like Coastal Road Project are going to open up the several micro markets as potential investment hubs and end use choices. This will also enhance traffic management across several high congestion areas. With several such strong initiatives we can hope to see a brighter future for the realty market in the state. Most importantly, this will also enhance the economy in general as it will generate robust direct and indirect employment in the state thereby improving sentiments across levels."