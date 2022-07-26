The state health bulletin also showed that Maharashtra had reported a spike in Covid deaths, which almost doubled from Monday. On Tuesday Maharashtra reported 12 Covid deaths as opposed to six on Monday.
The state of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,135 fresh Covid-19 cases thereby jumping back to the numbers reported on Sunday. On Monday, their Covid case numbers had dipped below the 1000 mark to record 785 cases, whereas on Sunday the state had reported 2015 fresh cases.
Tuesday's addition took the total number of active cases in the state to 14,092
The state of Maharashtra also saw 2565 patients recover and being discharged in the past twenty four hours.
Pune has the highest number of active cases of Covid-19. The count stands at 4798, followed by Mumbai at 1805, Thane at 914 and Solapur at 333.
Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Tuesday logged 263 new coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. With these additions, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 11,23,351, while the death toll increased to 19,644, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.
The city has been reporting less than 300 daily coronavirus infections since July 16. On Monday, the financial capital had logged 176 cases and three fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 7,601 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Daily coronavirus cases are generally low on Mondays as compared to other days due to a significant drop in number of tests conducted over the weekend. Three coronavirus-related deaths each were reported from Mumbai and Satara administrative circles, the official said.
The growth rate of Covid-19 improved to 0.024 per cent between July 19 and July 25, while the case doubling rate stood at 2,975 days, it added.
