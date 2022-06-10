Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases go past 3,000, maximum share from Mumbai

Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases go past 3,000, maximum share from Mumbai2 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- Mumbai alone reported 1,956 new Covid cases in the past twenty four hours.
The state of Maharashtra continues to see an uptick in Covid-19 cases as it registered 3081 new Covid cases, of which Mumbai alone reported 1,956 new Covid cases in the past twenty four hours.
The state of Maharashtra continues to see an uptick in Covid-19 cases as it registered 3081 new Covid cases, of which Mumbai alone reported 1,956 new Covid cases in the past twenty four hours.
The active cases tally in Maharashtra now stands at 13,329.
The active cases tally in Maharashtra now stands at 13,329.
In Mahrashtra, 1323 patients were discharged and zero deaths were reported throughout the state.
In Mahrashtra, 1323 patients were discharged and zero deaths were reported throughout the state.
Maharashtra on Thursday had reported 2,813 new cases.
Maharashtra on Thursday had reported 2,813 new cases.
Capital city Mumbai reported 1,956 new Covid cases today. With zero deaths in the city, 763 patients recovered in last 24 hrs. Active cases in Mumbai now stands at 9,191 till now.
Capital city Mumbai reported 1,956 new Covid cases today. With zero deaths in the city, 763 patients recovered in last 24 hrs. Active cases in Mumbai now stands at 9,191 till now.
Mumbai conducted 15346 Covid tests in the past twenty four hours. The death toll due to Covid remained at 19,570 after Friday's counting.
Mumbai conducted 15346 Covid tests in the past twenty four hours. The death toll due to Covid remained at 19,570 after Friday's counting.
Meanwhile Maharashtra has logged 7904709 positive cases out of the 81237544 Covid-19 tests they have conducted.
Meanwhile Maharashtra has logged 7904709 positive cases out of the 81237544 Covid-19 tests they have conducted.
There are no active containment zones and sealed buildings in Mumbai currently.
There are no active containment zones and sealed buildings in Mumbai currently.
The most number of active Covid cases in Maharashtra is from Mumbai, followed closely by Thane and then Palghar and Raigad. 7743513 have recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus in Maharashtra till date, according to the health department's bulletin published on Friday.
The most number of active Covid cases in Maharashtra is from Mumbai, followed closely by Thane and then Palghar and Raigad. 7743513 have recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus in Maharashtra till date, according to the health department's bulletin published on Friday.
Fourth Covid wave in India
Fourth Covid wave in India
India on Friday reported 7,584 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest number of daily cases since 2 March, as per the updated Union Health Ministry data.
India on Friday reported 7,584 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest number of daily cases since 2 March, as per the updated Union Health Ministry data.
Samiran Panda, the Additional Director general of the ICMR on Friday told news agency ANI, the situation coulkd still not e called a fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.
Samiran Panda, the Additional Director general of the ICMR on Friday told news agency ANI, the situation coulkd still not e called a fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.
“It's wrong to say 4th wave is coming, we need to examine district-level data. High number of cases in few districts can't be considered as unifrom increase in cases across country. Not every variant is variant of concern," Panda said to ANI.
“It's wrong to say 4th wave is coming, we need to examine district-level data. High number of cases in few districts can't be considered as unifrom increase in cases across country. Not every variant is variant of concern," Panda said to ANI.
He stressed on the fact that district level data needs to be collated in order to understand the current situation regarding the pandemic in the country.
He stressed on the fact that district level data needs to be collated in order to understand the current situation regarding the pandemic in the country.