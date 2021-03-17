As Maharashtra struggles with an explosion of novel coronavirus cases, the state's situation became grimmer on Wednesday as it recorded more than 23,000 new cases -- highest one-day rise this year -- in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the state had reported a spike of 17,864 new cases.

With 23,179 infections in a single day, the state's total Covid-19 count now stands at 23,70,507.

Along with that, a total of 84 fatalities were reported today, taking the death toll to 53,080. Case fatality rate stands at 2.24%.

As many as 9,138 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 21,63,391. Positivity rate at: 91.26%.

There are 1,52,760 active cases in the state now.

the state inoculated 5,45,729 frontline workers, of which 86,527 were administered the second dose.

The number of people who were vaccinated in the 45 years plus with comorbidities as well as the senior citizen groups on Tuesday reached 2,42,967 and 12,59,105 respectively.

Of these new cases, Nagpur district reported a huge surge as it added more than 3,300 cases in the last 24 hours. The figures for Nagpur district are: 3370 new COVID-19 cases, 1216 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon.

Raising concern over the surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said 60% of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a virtual meeting with all chief ministers to discuss the worrying spike in coronavirus cases in several states.

The Prime Minister said it was critical to stop what he called the "emerging second peak" of coronavirus with decisive steps including micro-containment zones and enforcement of Covid protocols.

"We should be proactive. Wherever necessary, micro-containment zones should be declared without hesitation," the PM said after his meeting with CMs regarding the surge in Covid-19 cases.

"If we don't stop Covid right now, then there could be a nationwide outbreak. We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps," warned PM Modi.

Modi has proposed the micro-zoning of an area instead of imposing a general lockdown. He also directed states to focus on scaling up testing and contact tracing to curb the Covid-19 spread.

"It is a matter of contemplation that why is there less testing in some areas only. Why is there less vaccination in these areas? I think it's a time of test for good governance...Our confidence should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not turn into negligence," he further added.





