Maharashtra on Monday reported 48,700 new Covid-19 positive cases and 524 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 43,43,727 and the death toll to 65,284, the state health department said.

The state is now left with 6,74,770 active Covid-19 cases.

A total of 71,736 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 36,01,796, the department said in a release.

Mumbai also recorded 3,876 new coronavirus cases, its lowest single-day rise so far since March this year. This took the city's Covid-19 tally to 6,31,527.

The Covid tally in Nagpur today rose by 5,852 to reach 3,79,980, while the day also saw 89 deaths and 5,921 people getting discharged.

The toll in the district is 7,025 and the recovery count stands at 2,95,617, leaving it with an active caseload of 77,338, he added.

Over 5 lakh people vaccinated in Maha for 1st time

More than five lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, the highest in a day so far, the state health department said.

A statement issued by the department said the number is expected to rise further when the final figures come.

"Till 6 pm on April 26, more than five lakh people had been administered vaccine doses," the statement said.

With this, the number of people vaccinated so far in the state (first and second doses combined) stood at more than 1.48 crore, it said.

'Maha Covid second wave situation getting better'

In 15 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra, the number of people getting discharged is much higher than patients getting admitted in hospital for Covid- 19, which is a "satisfactory and comforting indication", state medical education minister Amit Deshmukh said here on Monday.

He said the state government had set up jumbo treatment facilities, ramped up testing and ensured effective home isolation to tackle the second wave of the infection, which was "unprecedented and four times stronger than the first one".

On the drop in numbers and the recovery rate climbing up steadily, the minister told reporters, "This is a satisfactory and comforting indication. I feel restrictions are working and the second wave numbers will soon come down if all of us adhere to Covid-19 norms."

The state government was planning to get vaccines from the international market to carry out a massive drive covering as many people as possible in a short period of time, the minister added.

"The situation in Maharashtra is coming under control day by day, and that is why we are working on increasing the number of people getting vaccinated. Therefore, the MVA government under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is planning to purchase vaccines from the international market in huge numbers," Deshmukh claimed.

The medical education minister also informed that MBBS examinations for the first, second and third year will be held in the first week of June.

