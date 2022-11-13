‘Maharashtra’s economic isolation’, says Aaditya Thackeray as state loses another project4 min read . 09:03 AM IST
- Earlier, Maharashtra has lost various projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, Medical drug park, bulk drugs park and Tata-Airbus.
Maharashtra's economic isolation seems like sanctions have been imposed on the state, former minister Aaditya Thackeray hit out at Eknath Shinde-led government after state loses another project.
As per the Hindustan Times report, Madhya Pradesh government has bagged Central government project of a dedicated manufacturing zone for power and renewable energy equipment. Earlier, Maharashtra lost various projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, Medical drug park, bulk drugs park and Tata-Airbus.
Also Read: Anil Agarwal explains why Vedanta picked Gujarat over Maharashtra for its semiconductor plant
In a tweet, Thackeray wrote, “Maharashtra’s economic isolation. Seems like we have sanctions imposed on our state after khoke sarkar took power. This project was proposed for Butibori, Nagpur, by MVA in June 22. We’ve been denied 5 projects due to incompetence of Industries Minister."
He further added “Projects depend on the competency of the CM and the industries minister. Both, focussing only on dirty politics, Maharashtra has lost out on 5 projects in 3 months. Monstrous ambitions for oneself and zero ambition for Maharashtra’s economic development in past 3 months."
NCP leader Supriya Sule also slammed the current state government saying, “Another failure of Maharashtra Govt. After the three big projects of Vedanta Foxconn, Bulk Drugs Park, Airbus Tata, which are important for the development of the state, went to Gujarat under the eyes of the government, the energy equipment manufacturing zone project also moved outside Maharashtra..."
But in defense, the BJP has blamed the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for the loss of the 5th project. The party said that the MVA was late in submitting the proposal by two days. The last date to submit the proposal was 26th June but the proposal was submitted by 28 June as the MVA was busy saving their own government.
Replying to the criticism of Supriya Sule, BJP's Chitra Kishor Wagh wrote, “I will not say anything about these two days delay. Because, at that time you were busy saving the government and the officers were doing their work."
She further questioned, "The deadline for submission of proposals was, 26th June 2022 and MIDC submitted the proposal on 28th June 2022. The only question is that when another sin of the Mahavikas Aghadi era is exposed, there is no feeling of blame immediately ..??"
Last month, a blame-game had erupted in Maharashtra following the announcement that a joint venture semiconductor project of the Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, proposed to be set up near Pune city earlier, would come up in Gujarat.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress, all constituents of the MVA, have sought to corner the Shinde-BJP government over the ₹1.54 lakh crore plant going to Gujarat. The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government was recently under fire after a semiconductor project by Vedanta-Foxconn and military aircraft project of Tata-Airbus were bagged by Gujarat.
Recently, on 11 November, the Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held talks with Avaada Group for setting up a green hydrogen project worth ₹45,000 crore in the state. The project can generate employment for 12,000 persons, he said.
"Had a very detailed meeting with team Avaada Group led by Vineet Mittal on green hydrogen, an important anchor of future energy transition as a part of Hon PM Narendra Modi ji's vision," Fadnavis tweeted. This is a first-of-its-kind project globally and will be worth ₹45,000 crore, he added.
It will also generate direct and indirect employment for around 12,000 persons, said Fadnavis who also holds the finance portfolio.
"We have assured them all support and look forward for collaborative development and creating green, renewable future together," he added.
Prior to that, Fadnavis had also held a meeting with the officials of the Finland-based LAB University of Applied Sciences and discussed the possibility of setting up its base in the state.
In a tweet, Fadnavis had said, "Met Mr Turo Kilpelainen, President & Mr Joanne Hokkanen of LAB University of Applied Sciences, Finland at my official residence in Mumbai this afternoon. We discussed plans to set up LAB University of Applied Sciences in Maharashtra via FDI route." "We are extremely positive for bringing institutions of international repute in the land of opportunities, facilitating world class education, more investment & employment opportunities," he had said.
