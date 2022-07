Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on 8 July said that his government aims to make the state first in the country where all public transport buses run on clean fuels.

Though he didn't share the timeline for the transformation, but said that big cities like Mumbai and Pune already have electric buses.

"In the coming days, it will be our endeavour to ensure that public transport will not have any conventional fuel at all. We have already made a start with big cities in the state where transportation systems are being turned to clean systems," Fadnavis said.

The state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will also be starting to replace the fuel source for its fleet soon, he added.

Sharing his opinion, he said that a switch to EVs will help India achieve its overall environmental targets and also develop the electric vehicles ecosystem in the state.

