Maharashtra's first patient of the Omicron covid variant was on Wednesday discharged from a hospital after testing negative for the infection. He had been admitted to a COVID Care Centre in Kalyan town.

"He was discharged as he tested negative for the infection. As per the standard protocol, his two RT-PCR tests were conducted and both came out negative. He is perfectly all right now and there are no symptoms," commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said, PTI reported.

The patient, a 33-year-old marine engineer from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area, had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai in the last week of November.

Meanwhile, India has so far reported 23 cases of Omicron so far, out of which 10 cases are in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday state health minister Rajesh Tope said people do not need to panic about Omicron as the severity of the coronavirus variant is low.

"There is a total of 10 Omicron cases in Maharashtra till today. About 65 swabs have been sent for genome sequencing, their reports are awaited. Screenings are being conducted at International airports. The Omicron variant is spread over 54 countries so far. Transmissibility is higher. But, the severity of virulence is low. So we do not need to panic," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

