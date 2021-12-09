Maharashtra's first Omicron patient discharged from hospital

"There is a total of 10 Omicron cases in Maharashtra till today. About 65 swabs have been sent for genome sequencing, their reports are awaited. Screenings are being conducted at International airports. The Omicron variant is spread over 54 countries so far. Transmissibility is higher. But, the severity of virulence is low. So we do not need to panic," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

