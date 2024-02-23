Maharashtra's former CM Manohar Joshi death: PM Modi says, he worked tirelessly for state’s progress
Manohar Joshi, the first CM of undivided Shiv Sena, passed away at 86 in Mumbai. PM Modi praised his efforts to make Parliamentary processes vibrant. Rajnath Singh called him an astute leader admired across the political spectrum.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders cutting across party lines paid rich tribute to former Lok Sabha speaker and Maharashtra ex-Chief Minister, Manohar Joshi, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday. Joshi was known for his diligence as a legislator and was called “studious" and “disciplined".