Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders cutting across party lines paid rich tribute to former Lok Sabha speaker and Maharashtra ex-Chief Minister, Manohar Joshi, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday. Joshi was known for his diligence as a legislator and was called “studious" and “disciplined".

The veteran leader was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away at the age of 86.

The Prime Minister said that Joshi worked tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress, and had always strived to make the Parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative.

Taking to the microblogging website, X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Manohar Joshi Ji. He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state’s progress."

"He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister. During his tenure as the Lok Sabha Speaker, he strove to make our Parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative. Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added.

Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, called Joshi an "astute leader" and said that he was widely admired.

Rajnath wrote: "Pained by the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Manohar Joshi ji. He distinguished himself as an astute leader who was widely admired across political spectrum for his commitment to upholding the parliamentary traditions. My thoughts are with his family, friends and followers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Joshi’s contribution to society, politics and the field of education was immense. "Joshi was a member of the Legislative Council, Assembly, Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. He rose from being a corporator and mayor of Mumbai to chief minister and member of Parliament. Be it personal life or public life, he was a disciplinarian," Fadnavis said.

In the passing of Joshi, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, a leader fighting for the rights of Marathi people has passed into the pages of history.

Former Union minister and NCP founder Sharad Pawar said Joshi was known in political circles as a straightforward leader who strived to get things done. As the Lok Sabha speaker, he played an important role in getting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Parliament premises.

Former CM Ashok Chavan remembered the veteran leader as a multi-faceted personality who took an interest in art and culture despite his busy political schedule.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray described Joshi as a trusted aide of Sena founder Bal Thackeray and someone who fought for the rights of the Marathi people.

Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have also expressed their condolences.

Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma called the passing away of Joshi a "big loss". "The demise of Shri Manohar Joshi ji, a senior leader, former Lok Sabha Speaker and former CM of Maharashtra, is a big loss. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and followers during this difficult time. May the departed soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X.

Pema Khandu, CM of Arunachal Pradesh wrote: "The demise of Shri Manohar Joshi ji, a senior leader, former Lok Sabha Speaker and former CM of Maharashtra, is an immense loss to our political arena. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and followers during this difficult time. May the departed soul find eternal peace in the embrace of Lord Buddha."

Joshi was the first chief minister of the undivided Shiv Sena and held the post during 1995-1999. He was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.

Born on December 2, 1937, in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, Joshi obtained his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai. Joshi began his career as a teacher and entered politics in 1967. He was associated with the Shiv Sena for more than four decades. In the 1980s, Joshi emerged as a key leader within the Shiv Sena, and was known for his organisational skills.

(With agency inputs)

