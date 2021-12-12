The Nagpur district in Maharashtra has reported its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, said civic commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Sunday.

With this, the state's tally of the strain reached 18 while the country of the whole has detected 37 cases of it so far.

Earlier in this day, Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, revealed the presence of the new variant.

“A 20-year-old male, resident of Italy, had landed in India on November 22. He had come to visit his relatives in Chandigarh. He was under home quarantine and was found Covid-19 positive on retesting on 1 December," said the Chandigarh health department.

"As per the protocol, he was then put under institutional quarantine. His Covid-19 positive sample was sent for whole-genome sequencing to NCDC, New Delhi," it added.

Prior to that, Andhra Pradesh also detected its first case of Omicron and Karnataka detected its third case.

