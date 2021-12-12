Earlier in this day, Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, revealed the presence of the new variant.
“A 20-year-old male, resident of Italy, had landed in India on November 22. He had come to visit his relatives in Chandigarh. He was under home quarantine and was found Covid-19 positive on retesting on 1 December," said the Chandigarh health department.
"As per the protocol, he was then put under institutional quarantine. His Covid-19 positive sample was sent for whole-genome sequencing to NCDC, New Delhi," it added.
Prior to that, Andhra Pradesh also detected its first case of Omicron and Karnataka detected its third case.