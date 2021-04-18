Maharashtra's Nashik reports highest Covid-19 cases per million people in India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: COVID-19 data compiled between March 16 and April 15 from major cities of India has shown that Nashik in Maharashtra is the worst hit city in the country in terms of cases per million residents, officials said on Saturday.

However, in absolute numbers, Mumbai's caseload increased by 3,70,896 in the same period, which is significantly higher than any other city in the country, while Nashik added 97,765 cases, they said.

Between March 16 and April 15, the addition to the caseload in Nagpur was 1,34,840, while it 2,47,529 in Pune. During this period, the maximum daily cases per million stood at 1,859 in Nashik, 2,214 in Nagpur, 1,604 in Pune and 849 in Mumbai, the data revealed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

