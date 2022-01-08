The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a host of Covid curbs to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

On Saturday Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths, taking the toll of active cases to 1,73,238 in the state. The total number of deaths that occurred in the state are 1,41,627.

The Maharashtra government banned movement in groups of five or more persons from 5 am to 11 pm.

The state also prohibited all movement from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services from 10 January.

In a host o fresh Covid curbs released late on Saturday, the state also directed swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks to shutdown.

Salons, parlours and malls have been asked to operate at 50% capacity, by the Maharashtra government.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes have been asked to remain closed till 15 February, with few exceptions, the new guidelines say.

