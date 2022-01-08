Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra's new Covid curbs: Ban on movement in groups of 5 or more. Details here

Maharashtra's new Covid curbs: Ban on movement in groups of 5 or more. Details here

A BMC health worker collects a swab sample of an outstation passenger for the Covid-19 test at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra
1 min read . 09:26 PM IST Livemint

  • The state also banned any kind of movement from 11pm to 5am except for essential services

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a host of Covid curbs to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state. 

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a host of Covid curbs to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state. 

On Saturday Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths, taking the toll of active cases to 1,73,238 in the state. The total number of deaths that occurred in the state are 1,41,627.

On Saturday Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths, taking the toll of active cases to 1,73,238 in the state. The total number of deaths that occurred in the state are 1,41,627.

The Maharashtra government banned movement in groups of five or more persons from 5 am to 11 pm. 

The Maharashtra government banned movement in groups of five or more persons from 5 am to 11 pm. 

The state also prohibited all movement from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services from 10 January.

The state also prohibited all movement from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services from 10 January.

In a host o fresh Covid curbs released late on Saturday, the state also directed swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks to shutdown. 

In a host o fresh Covid curbs released late on Saturday, the state also directed swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks to shutdown. 

Salons, parlours and malls have been asked to operate at 50% capacity, by the Maharashtra government. 

Salons, parlours and malls have been asked to operate at 50% capacity, by the Maharashtra government. 

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes have been asked to remain closed till 15 February, with few exceptions, the new guidelines say.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes have been asked to remain closed till 15 February, with few exceptions, the new guidelines say.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!