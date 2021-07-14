Maharashtra's new EV policy to boost demand for zero-emission vehicles

To push sales of electric two- and three-wheelers the union government has decided to increase incentives for electric vehicles under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle scheme. As part of the revised guidelines, incentives on two-wheelers have been increased to ₹15000 kilowatt to ₹10000 kilowatt but the cap for such incentives has been limited to 40% of the cost. Energy Efficiency Services Ltd has been mandated with the task of procuring two- and three-wheelers.