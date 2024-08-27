Pune news: Girl,11, sexually abused by 67-year-old man in Khadakwasla; incident revealed at safety workshop

The girl, a student of Class 5, told her teacher that she was sexually harassed by a man after he lured her by offering sweets.

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2024, 07:26 PM IST
The 67-year-old accused has been arrested by the police. File photo
The 67-year-old accused has been arrested by the police. File photo

A girl aged 11 years was allegedly sexually abused by a 67-year-old man at Khadakwasla in Pune.

The incident took place at around 11 am on August 23 in a village about 15 kilometres from Pune city.

According to the police, the incident was revealed on Saturday during a ‘good touch, bad touch’ workshop, organised by the school for the safety of young girls.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray invokes Shakti Bill amid Badlapur stir: ‘But our govt was…’

The girl, a student of Class 5, told her teacher that she was sexually harassed on Friday.

The girl student said that the man lured her by offering her sweets, after which he sexually assaulted her.

The 67-year-old accused has been arrested by the police.

Later, the matter was informed to the principal, following which the minor girl’s parents were also informed.

Also Read | Fake NCC camp sexual assault: Prime suspect in case dies by suicide

A complaint against the accused was filed at the Haveli police station after the principal discussed the matter with the girl’s parents and members of the teachers’ union.

The girl is currently undergoing counselling and receiving medical support.

Badlapur sexual assault case

In another development, a court in Kalyan in Maharashtra on Monday sent the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case to judicial custody for 14 days.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Badlapur has sparked outrage.

On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls.

Also Read | Broken neck, injury marks: Shocking details of Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder case

On August 23, the special investigation team (SIT) set up to probe the Badlapur sexual assault against minors registered an FIR against the school authorities for not complying with the provisions of Section 19 of the POCSO Act, which mandates that every authority, when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors, are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said that the CCTV footage of the last 15 days is missing from the school in Badlapur.

Kesarkar said: “The CCTV footage of the last 15 days is missing from the school. It is important to investigate why the footage has gone missing and what the motive behind it is.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 07:26 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPune news: Girl,11, sexually abused by 67-year-old man in Khadakwasla; incident revealed at safety workshop

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue