A bus carrying around 42 passengers to Mumbai, turned into a graveyard for more than a dozen of its passengers when it fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday. The accident left 13 people dead and more than 40 people injured. The rescue operation ran for several hours to save the stuck passengers. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met with the injured passengers and has announced ₹5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased. The injured are still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Major updates on the Raigad bus accident

-The bus was carrying a total of 42 passengers from Pune to Mumbai via the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday. The accident happened near Shingroba temple on the highway at 4:30 am.

-The passenger vehicle was carrying members of ‘Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group’ from Mumbai's Goregaon, reported PTI. The members were on their way back to Goregaon after participating in an event in the Pimpri Chinchwad area in Pune.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rescue operation underway in Raigad's Khopoli area where 12 people died and over 25 others were injured after a bus fell into a ditch. pic.twitter.com/VHYGDBjyNp — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

-The rescue operation was launched soon after the accident when a team of local police, members of a trekking group, and personnel of IRB company rushed to the spot.

-The injured were admitted to three different hospitals- the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, a government hospital in Khopoli, and a private facility.

-In the accident, around five minors, including a six-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl lost their lives. In addition to this, other six minors were injured in the accident.

-Most of the injured in the accident were from Goregaon and Sion in Mumbai and Virar in the neighboring Palghar district, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.

-Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, reached a private hospital in Panvel's Kalamboli and met the victims of the Raigad bus accident. Earlier in the day, he had announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of each deceased. Later, he also visited the accident spot.

-After meeting the deceased, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that five of the injured persons are in critical condition, and he had asked the doctors to provide the best possible treatment to save their lives.

-The Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolence over the demise of the passengers and grief for the injured victims.

-“The road accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is very sad. Talked to Chief Minister @mieknathshinde and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis in this regard. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah in Hindi.