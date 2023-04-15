A bus carrying around 42 passengers to Mumbai, turned into a graveyard for more than a dozen of its passengers when it fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday. The accident left 13 people dead and more than 40 people injured. The rescue operation ran for several hours to save the stuck passengers. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met with the injured passengers and has announced ₹5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased. The injured are still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}