Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50% of the total capacity. The civic body has banned Garba celebration because of the fear of the Covid-19 third wave. Additionally, it has capped the height of Goddess Durga idols to four feet for community mandals and two feet for household ones. Further, Mandals should arrange an online darshan of idols to avoid crowding and use Facebook and other social media platforms to reach out to devotees, it said. At the time of 'aarti' (a ritual of worship), not more than 10 people should be present at the venue and they should follow coronavirus guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, the civic body added. Immersion of household idols should be done at homes by devotees if it is not possible for them to go to the nearest immersion point.