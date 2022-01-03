In the backdrop of the fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, the District Collector of Maharashtra's Thane on Monday ordered to shut schools for students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 till 31 January. However, school for classes 10 and 12 will continue.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 11,877 new cases of coronavirus, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, the state health department said in a bulletin. The state also reported nine deaths. Of the 11,877 cases, 7,792 are from Mumbai, the bulletin said.

However, as per the Mumbai civic body, the number of new cases is 8,063. On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 9,170 Covid-19 cases.

Of the 50 Omicron infections, 36 are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, eight from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, two each from Pune rural and Sangli, and one each from Mumbai and Thane. The state has reported 510 such cases so far of which 193 Covid-19 patients recovered.

