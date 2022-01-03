Maharashtra's Thane to shut schools for classes 1-9 and 11 till 31 Jan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11,877 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, the state health department said in a bulletin
In the backdrop of the fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, the District Collector of Maharashtra's Thane on Monday ordered to shut schools for students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 till 31 January. However, school for classes 10 and 12 will continue.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 11,877 new cases of coronavirus, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, the state health department said in a bulletin. The state also reported nine deaths. Of the 11,877 cases, 7,792 are from Mumbai, the bulletin said.
However, as per the Mumbai civic body, the number of new cases is 8,063. On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 9,170 Covid-19 cases.
Of the 50 Omicron infections, 36 are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, eight from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, two each from Pune rural and Sangli, and one each from Mumbai and Thane. The state has reported 510 such cases so far of which 193 Covid-19 patients recovered.
