The Maharashtra government has given a 31% waiver of the general tax in the property tax for flats in the Thane Municipal Corporation. The waiver is for flats with an area up to 500 sq ft, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

The Thane civic body had submitted a proposal to the state to waive off complete property tax for 500 sq ft flats. However, the state government only approved a 31% waiver of the general tax.

Thane deputy municipal commissioner, Gajanan Godapure told the daily that every resident of the city has to pay 92% of the total tax under 12 different tax heads (categories). Out of this 92%, around 31% is general tax while the remaining include solid waste tax, tree tax, and water tax.

The Maharashtra government has given a waiver only on general tax.

An officer from Thane municipal corporation said the civic body generate 5.65 lakh tac bills in the previous financial year. However, many old properties are not measured and the tax is as per the rent amount in those years. The officer has asked ward officials to remeasure the property in order to understand the amount of revenue that will be reduced.