Business News/ News / India/  Maharastra: 30-year-old woman gangraped in Palghar, three accused arrested

Maharastra: 30-year-old woman gangraped in Palghar, three accused arrested

  • Maharastra: 30-year-old woman gang-raped in Palghar, three accused arrested

The police have arrested three accused in the gang rape case. (Photo: Representative)

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped incident in the Nalasopara area of the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

As reported by ANI, citing Achole Police Station, “Following her complaint, the Achole police station registered a case under sections 64, 70(1), and 351(2) of the BNS."

The police have arrested Narendra Morya (31), Prakash Singh (26), and Panchraj Singh (35) in connection with the case.

Moreover, the accused were presented in court and have been remanded to police custody for five days.

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a developing story)

