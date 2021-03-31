Subscribe
Maharastra city imposes new restrictions: Now, pay 5 to visit market for 1 hour

Maharastra city imposes new restrictions: Now, pay 5 to visit market for 1 hour

Nashik: A city street wears a deserted look amid strict restrictions imposed by authorities to curb the spike in coronavirus cases, in Nashik, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_13_2021_000106B)
1 min read . 10:29 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'It's an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown,' said Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City

In a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus second wave by ensuring decongestion in market places, the Nashik administration has issued a five ticket per person to enter the market area for one hour.

"We are using a different approach to contain COVID-19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of 5 per person to enter a market area for an hour. It's an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown," said Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City on Tuesday.

Maharashtra had registered 27,918 fresh Covid-19 infections and 139 deaths on Tuesday. With 27,918 Covid-19 cases, the state tally has now reached 27,73,436.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has urged people to get themselves tested for the killer virus.

"ICU and oxygen beds are filling up fast as people are coming to the hospitals in a bad state because they got themselves tested very late. I appeal to everyone to get tested," Tope said.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has said that the state cannot afford a lockdown and he has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider other options.

"We can't afford a lockdown. We've asked the CM to consider other options. Due to rising cases, he has directed the administration to prepare for a lockdown but that doesn't mean that a lockdown is inevitable. If people follow rules, it can be avoided," Malik told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

At a meeting with senior health officials and COVID task force, Thackeray had earlier instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the COVID-19 cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously and that is why strict steps like lockdown need to be considered.

