Maharastra: Hotels resume services from today, but with restrictions

Days after Maharashtra government announced relaxations on certain services to open amid the amid the novel coronavirus outbreak under its fifth phase of Mission Begin Again plan, hotels and other accommodation services resumed with limited staff from today across the state.

Hotels resumed their services today with 33% capacity. Amid the re-opening after almost three months of its closure due to the nationwide lockdown, strict social distancing guidelines and sanitation rules were being followed. All preparations for installation of new safety and social distancing protocols and trainings at the hotel were underway before the opening.

"Anxiety levels are understandably there among the visitors. It is our job to assure them of their safety," said a hotelier in Mumbai.

In an earlier order issued by the state government, the permission of re-opening hotels and other accommodation entities had been granted on conditions of these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols.

As per the guidelines, entry to the hotel will be allowed only after proper thermal screening of the residents. Hand sanitizers have to be provided to all the residents and staff. Only asymptomatic guests will be allowed and they should provide details such as medical and travel history along with the ID to stay in the hotels.

Appropriate protection gears such as face masks/ cover to be available to guests and staff.

Us of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory.

Even with hotels opening, games, gymnasiums and other public rooms will remain closed, the statement read.

On 29 June, Maharashtra government extended lockdown from 30 June to 31 July after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged caution amid the spurt in novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

In the guidelines issued under 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions, and phase-wise opening, the state government asked officials to enforce measures and necessary restrictions during the extended lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures, it added. To know what activities are allowed in the state and what are not, click here.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via