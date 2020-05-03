Maharastra to continue plasma therapy despite death of first patient

MUMBAI: Maharastra will continue providing covid-19 infected patients convalescent plasma therapy even as the first patient who was given this treatment died. The state is readying Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Kasturba Hospital as a specialised plasma therapy centre, a top BMC official told Mint.

On 29 April, a 53-year old male patient, the first to undergo plasma therapy in Maharashtra had died in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

“We have already got the approval for Kasturba Hospital to start plasma transfusion, but private hospitals are in the process of applying for the trial, and as and when they receive the approval from ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), we will supply them plasma from our bank," Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer at BMC, told Mint over a phone call.

The ICMR approval is a pre-requisite for conducting plasma therapy as it is still undergoing research and not a proven treatment. The country’s drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), on 17 April, had allowed ICMR to conduct an open label, randomised, controlled Phase II study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma in patients with moderate covid-19 infection.

The therapy involves use of antibodies from blood of eligible donors, that is, patients who have recovered from covid-19, to treat infected patients. Based on ICMR guidelines, the therapy can be administered only to patients who are above 18 years of age after their written informed consent. Further, it should exclude critically-ill patients, pregnant or breastfeeding women and patients with any known hypersensitivity to blood products.

However, these guidelines were not followed for Maharashtra's first plasma transfusion as Lilavati Hospital, a private health care facility located in Mumbai's suburbs, went ahead with the therapy without the ICMR approval and administered it to a critical patient.

“The patient came to us after 10 days of developing the infection. He had badly damaged lungs and was put on a ventilator, so his condition was critical from the day he came to us," said V Ravishankar, chief executive officer (CEO), of Lilavati Hospital.

“When his condition didn’t improve, we gave him the latest antiviral drug Tociluzimab, after which he showed little improvement. Since we found the plasma matching his blood group, we tried the plasma therapy. But the covid-19 pneumonia had damaged both his lungs and he died of acute respiratory distress syndrome," he added.

Lilavati had received the approval to conduct the trial on the patient from the zonal head Om Shrivastav, according to Ravishankar.

Shrivastav is an infectious diseases expert at Jaslok Hospital and government-aided Kasturba Hospital, and also part of the nine-member task force set up by the Maharashtra government, comprising specialist doctors, to minimise death rate and monitor clinical management of covid-19 patients who are critical.

“When we contacted him (Shrivastav), he gave us a go-ahead to conduct the trial. Right now, we can’t get the plasma directly as Lilavati is not part of the clinical trial yet, we have only applied for it. The approval is likely to come soon and once we are part of the trial, we will be able to extract plasma from eligible donors, develop our blood bank and the therapy can then be used in many more patients following the ICMR guidelines," said Ravishankar.

While private hospitals still await ICMR approval to enter the trial, BMC has been providing a go-ahead on a case-to-case basis based on their own protocols, said Shah. Among public hospitals, Kasturba Hospital is the only one to have secured an approval.

“We have shortlisted 1,400 recovered patients who are eligible to give their plasma for convalescent plasma therapy. We are in the process of getting consent from them and have already collected plasma from three such recovered people and have screened five more," she said.

