MUMBAI : The state of Maharashtra on Monday reported 407 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 78,65,707. The state also recorded four fatalities due to the infection taking the death toll to 1,43,701, an official said.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 782 cases and two fatalities.

"Until now, 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Of these, results of 8,333 patients have been received, while 1,049 results are awaited," he informed.

The discharge of 967 people in the last 24 hours increased the recovery count to 77,11,343, which is 98.04% of the caseload, he said.

According to the data published by the state health department, Mumbai recorded 73 fresh cases and Pune city 45. No Covid related deaths were reported in both these cities.

The Omicron tally in Maharashtra now stands at 4,629, of which 4,456 patients have already been discharged, he added.

Pune recorded 117 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai 113, Nashik 82, Nagpur 26, Latur 19, Aurangabad 18, and 16 each in Kolhapur and Akola, according to the health bulletin.

Pune region and Latur recorded two deaths each due to Covid-19, the official said, adding that the state fatality rate stood at 1.82%.

Data showed that Maharashtra is left with 6,663 active cases, while 50,250 tests in the last 24 hours had taken the total number of samples examined so far to 7,78,75,104.

State health department data revealed that 1,32,886 people are in home isolation and 653 in institutional quarantine currently.

