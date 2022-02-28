1 min read.Updated: 28 Feb 2022, 09:07 PM ISTLivemint
Maharashtra on Monday reported 407 fresh Covid-19 cases and four fatalities
Mumbai recorded 73 fresh cases and Pune city 45, with both maintaining a clean slate in the fatality segment

The state of Maharashtra on Monday reported 407 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 78,65,707. The state also recorded four fatalities due to the infection taking the death toll to 1,43,701, an official said.
On Sunday, the state had recorded 782 cases and two fatalities.