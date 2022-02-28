This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 407 fresh Covid-19 cases and four fatalities
Mumbai recorded 73 fresh cases and Pune city 45, with both maintaining a clean slate in the fatality segment
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :
The state of Maharashtra on Monday reported 407 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 78,65,707. The state also recorded four fatalities due to the infection taking the death toll to 1,43,701, an official said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
The state of Maharashtra on Monday reported 407 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 78,65,707. The state also recorded four fatalities due to the infection taking the death toll to 1,43,701, an official said.
On Sunday, the state had recorded 782 cases and two fatalities.