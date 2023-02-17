Mahashivratri 2023: Banks to remain shut in these cities on February 18
After Mahashivratri, there are four more bank holidays this month, including the fourth Saturday and Sunday
Mahashivratri 2023: Banks in India are closed during public holidays while some are closed on state-specific-specific holidays. Banks are closed across the nation on gazetted holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. Whereas on festivals like Mahashivratri banks holidays are state-centric.
