Mahashivratri 2023: Banks to remain shut in these cities on February 18

Mahashivratri 2023: Banks to remain shut in these cities on February 181 min read . 01:40 PM IST
After Mahashivratri, there are four more bank holidays this month, including the fourth Saturday and Sunday
Mahashivratri 2023: Banks in India are closed during public holidays while some are closed on state-specific-specific holidays. Banks are closed across the nation on gazetted holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. Whereas on festivals like Mahashivratri banks holidays are state-centric.
Every state in the nation, including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, celebrates Mahashivratri.
Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.
The Mahashivratri, happens only once every year, in February/March. It is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.
Shiva devotees undergo a 24-hour fast that is broken the next morning. Mahashivratri Puja, in contrast to many other festivals, is performed at night.
Tripura, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya.
After Mahashivratri, there are four more bank holidays this month, including the fourth Saturday and Sunday.
20 February: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to State Day
21 February: Banks will remain close in Gangtok due to Losar.
25 February: Fourth Saturday
26 February: Sunday
