Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus. Every year, the festival is held to honour Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri is a literal representation of Lord Shiva's great night.

Drik Panchang says that it's in the Magha month during Krishna Paksha. Every year in February or March, it occurs once. It typically occurs at the end of the winter and the beginning of the spring and summer. Because Shiva and shakti represent love, power, and unity, the fusion takes place at night. Maha Shivratri 2023 falls on Saturday, February 18.

Maha Shivratri 2023 History and Significance

The celebration of Maha Shivratri is thought of as significant among Hindus because of multiple factors. There are various stories which revolve around Ruler Shiva. While, some accept that Ruler Shiva was embodied as Master Rudra at 12 PM, some likewise accept that it is the big day of Ruler Shiva and Goddess Parvati, implying the union of 'Shiv and Shakti'. According to Hindu folklore, It is additionally said that Master Shiva saved the world from darkness by drinking the toxin that was created during the churning of the incredible ocean.

Some say that Lord Shiva performs his tandav dance. The cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction is its name. Others say that this time of year, praying to Lord Shiva helps overcome sins and open a new path to righteousness. People believe that fasting on this day brings luck.

Maha Shivratri 2023 puja timings

Here are the timings that devotees can follow for Mahashivratri 2023:

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:09 AM to 01:00 AM, Feb 19

Duration - 00 Hours 51 Mins

On 19th Feb, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:56 AM to 03:24 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:13 PM to 09:24 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:24 PM to 12:35 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 03:46 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:46 AM to 06:56 AM, Feb 19

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 08:02 PM on Feb 18, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 04:18 PM on Feb 19, 2023