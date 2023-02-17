Mahashivratri 2023: Date, time, significance and more

Maha Shivratri 2023 History and Significance

The celebration of Maha Shivratri is thought of as significant among Hindus because of multiple factors. There are various stories which revolve around Ruler Shiva. While, some accept that Ruler Shiva was embodied as Master Rudra at 12 PM, some likewise accept that it is the big day of Ruler Shiva and Goddess Parvati, implying the union of 'Shiv and Shakti'. According to Hindu folklore, It is additionally said that Master Shiva saved the world from darkness by drinking the toxin that was created during the churning of the incredible ocean.