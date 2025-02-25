Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Mahashivratri 2025: Celebrated as one of the largest Hindu festivals, Mahashivratri honours Lord Shiva, the Adi Guru and source of the Yogic tradition.
Here are some FAQs on Mahashivratri 2025:
Ans 1. Mahashivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, along with Nishita Kaal Puja, or midnight worship, from February 26, 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.
Ans 2: The puja timings for Mahashivratri are:
Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:09 am to 12:59 am, February 27
Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:48 am to 08:54 am, February 27
Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:19 pm to 09:26 pm, February 27
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:26 pm to 12:34 am, February 27
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:34 am to 03:41 am, February 27
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:41 am to 06:48 am, February 27
Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 11:08 am on February 26.
Chaturdashi Tithi ends at 08:54 am on February 27.
Ans 3. Banks, government, private schools, and colleges will remain closed on February 26 to observe Mahashivaratri.
Ans 4. The Indian stock market will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26 on account of Mahashivrati 2025, according to the list of stock market holidays. Hence, the trading activities on the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 26 February.
Ans 5. According to Hindu tradition, the planetary positions on Mahashivratri, considered the darkest night of the year, create a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system. Staying awake and aware in a vertical posture throughout the night is deemed beneficial for physical and spiritual well-being.
Ans 6. Different types of fasts are observed during Mahashivratri. Some devotees keep Nirjala Vrat, a complete fast without food or water, while some observe Falahar Vrat, where fruits can be consumed during the fast.
Ans 7. Devotees can consume only satvik and vrat-friendly foods such as fruits, milk, and root vegetables during the fast.
Ans 8. Devotees fast on Maha Shivratri to purify the body and mind and improve spiritual awareness.
Ans 9. It believed that consuming anything that you have offered to Lord Shiva to bring bad luck.
Ans 10. No, Shivratri and Mahashivratri are not the same. Shivratri occurs every month on the 14th day of each lunar month. While, Mahashivratri is a grand festival that falls once an year on Falgun month of the Hindu calendar,the day when Shiva and Parvati’s wedding took place.
Ans 11. Some devotees drink water during Falahari fast, while devotees observing Nirajala Vrat do not drink water.
Ans 12. According to Sadhguru of Isha Foundation, on this day, every life-form experiences a certain upsurge of energies within themselves.
"If you are look at the evolutionary development of various species you will notice that moving from invertebrate to vertebrate is one significant step and other significant step in the evolutionary process is a spine moving from horizontal position to vertical position. The True development of the brain happened only after the spine became vertical. On this day, where there is a natural upsurge of energy, keeping the spine vertical throughout the night has immense benefits," explains Sadhguru on the website of ISHA foundation.
