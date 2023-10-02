Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates: Mahatma Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869, is a revered figure in the history of India and the world. His birthday is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, a day dedicated to honouring his life and legacy. His philosophy of truth, nonviolence, and simplicity, often referred to as "Satyagraha," continues to inspire generations worldwide.

On Gandhi Jayanti, India will commemorate 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' or 'Swachhta Diwas' on Monday. The extensive nationwide effort on Sunday was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who collaborated with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya for a cleanliness initiative.

Responding to Modi's call, individuals from diverse backgrounds, including politicians and students, took part in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign. Multiple ministries, government agencies, and social organizations were also observed participating in the campaign to champion the cause of cleanliness.

Sharing a 4-minute video on his official X account, Modi posted, "Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!".

In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat," Modi called upon all citizens to engage in "one hour of shramdaan" for cleanliness on October 1, which he described as a "Swachhanjali" (tribute) to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah actively participated in a cleanliness drive in Ahmedabad, symbolically using a broom. Likewise, BJP chief JP Nadda also joined the cleanliness initiative, taking part in the drive in Delhi's Jhandewalan area. See all the latest updates here.