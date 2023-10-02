Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates: Mahatma Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869, is a revered figure in the history of India and the world. His birthday is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, a day dedicated to honouring his life and legacy. His philosophy of truth, nonviolence, and simplicity, often referred to as "Satyagraha," continues to inspire generations worldwide.
On Gandhi Jayanti, India will commemorate 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' or 'Swachhta Diwas' on Monday. The extensive nationwide effort on Sunday was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who collaborated with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya for a cleanliness initiative.
Responding to Modi's call, individuals from diverse backgrounds, including politicians and students, took part in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign. Multiple ministries, government agencies, and social organizations were also observed participating in the campaign to champion the cause of cleanliness.
Sharing a 4-minute video on his official X account, Modi posted, "Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!".
In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat," Modi called upon all citizens to engage in "one hour of shramdaan" for cleanliness on October 1, which he described as a "Swachhanjali" (tribute) to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah actively participated in a cleanliness drive in Ahmedabad, symbolically using a broom. Likewise, BJP chief JP Nadda also joined the cleanliness initiative, taking part in the drive in Delhi's Jhandewalan area. See all the latest updates here.
Om Birla pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi.
Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani participated in the clean-up drive under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign at Mumbai beach, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.
Stressing on the importance of environment, the diplomat lauded the fact that people came out to follow PM Modi’s appeal of cleanliness.
Speaking to ANI, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani said, “I am coming from a very small country Israel, we are not connected by land, we are connected by sea…the environment is not an issue only in India, it’s a global issue. I think your Prime Minister did a great job. He asks something and we would follow. This is my fourth or fifth day, this week to clean the beaches…it’s extremely important". (ANI)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.
He tweeted, “Humble tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Best wishes to the people of the state on 'International Day of Non-Violence'. On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to continuously move forward in the development of the country and society with the concept of 'Ram Rajya' by imbibing the values of truth, non-violence, love and cleanliness."
PM Modi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Modi tweeted, “I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion."
PM Modi added, “May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."
