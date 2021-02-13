Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter extends support to protesting farmers
Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee

Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter extends support to protesting farmers

2 min read . 10:07 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The 84-year-old, who is also the chairperson of the National Gandhi Museum, exhorted farmers to remain peaceful in their protest
  • We have not come here as part of any political programme. We have come here today for the farmers, she said

Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee on Saturday extended her support to the farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws on the borders of Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee on Saturday extended her support to the farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws on the borders of Delhi.

Visiting the farmers on the Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, Bhattacharjee said: "There is so much truth in your reason that it speaks for itself. I am with truth and will always stand by it."

The 84-year-old, who is also the chairperson of the National Gandhi Museum, exhorted farmers to remain peaceful in their protest and urged the government to “take care" of the farming community.

“We have not come here as part of any political programme. We have come here today for the farmers, who have fed all of us our whole life," Bhattacharjee said.

“We are because of you all. In the benefit of farmers lies the benefit of the country and all of us," she was quoted as telling the protesters.

She recalled that the first fight for independence from the British rule in 1857 had also started from Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh.

Bhattacharjee said she has come to the protest site to pray for the farmers, according to a statement issued by BKU's media in-charge Dharmendra Malik.

“I want, whatever happens, farmers should be benefitted by it. Nobody is unaware of the hard work that the farmers do and it is not to be said again that in the benefit of farmers lies the benefit of our country, and all of us," she said.

She was joined by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi chairman Ramchandra Rahi, All-India Sarv Seva Sangha managing trustee Ashok Saran, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi director Sanjay Singha and National Gandhi Museum director A Annamalai.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November last year in protest against the three contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

The farmers claim that the new laws and lack of a law on MSP would hurt their livelihoods while the government has maintained that the legislations are pro-farmer. The impasse continues even after 11 rounds of formal talks between the government and farmers.

With inputs from agencies.

