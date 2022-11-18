Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson joins Rahul during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson joins Rahul during Bharat Jodo Yatra1 min read . 03:19 PM IST
- Tushar Gandhi had said that Shegaon was his birthplace on 17 November and confirmed that he will join the Congress campaign.
Author and activist Tushar Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on 18 November.
Author and activist Tushar Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on 18 November.
The yatra resumed the day's journey from Balapur in Akola district around 6am and reached Shegaon a few hours later, where Tushar Gandhi joined it, reported Hindustan Times.
The yatra resumed the day's journey from Balapur in Akola district around 6am and reached Shegaon a few hours later, where Tushar Gandhi joined it, reported Hindustan Times.
"Gandhi-Nehru have always come together to save the country in crisis," Congress shared the photo in an obvious reference to their lineage – Rahul Gandhi and Tushar Gandhi are the great-grandsons of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, respectively.
"Gandhi-Nehru have always come together to save the country in crisis," Congress shared the photo in an obvious reference to their lineage – Rahul Gandhi and Tushar Gandhi are the great-grandsons of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, respectively.
Tushar Gandhi had on 17 November said that Shegaon was his birthplace and confirmed that he will join the Congress campaign.
Tushar Gandhi had on 17 November said that Shegaon was his birthplace and confirmed that he will join the Congress campaign.
"I will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Shegaon on 18th. Shegaon is my Birth Station as well. The train my mother was travelling in, 1 Dn. Howrah Mail Via Nagpur had halted at Shegaon Station on 17th January 1960 when I was born!" he had said.
"I will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Shegaon on 18th. Shegaon is my Birth Station as well. The train my mother was travelling in, 1 Dn. Howrah Mail Via Nagpur had halted at Shegaon Station on 17th January 1960 when I was born!" he had said.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra on 7 November in Nanded district. It begun on 7 September from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It will enter Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh on November 20 night from Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district and take a break on 21 November.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra on 7 November in Nanded district. It begun on 7 September from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It will enter Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh on November 20 night from Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district and take a break on 21 November.
Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi targeted late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and said, "I will read the last line, which says 'I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and is signed V D Savarkar, which shows he helped the British."
Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi targeted late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and said, "I will read the last line, which says 'I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and is signed V D Savarkar, which shows he helped the British."
Following this, a complaint was filed in the Thane Nagar police station against himstating that the sentiments of the local citizens were hurt by his remarks.
Following this, a complaint was filed in the Thane Nagar police station against himstating that the sentiments of the local citizens were hurt by his remarks.