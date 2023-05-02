Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 891 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:20 AM IST
The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after brief illness, family sources said. The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi told PTI.
