Home / News / India /  Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Livemint
The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after brief illness, family sources said. The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi told PTI. 

Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist.

