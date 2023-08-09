The Quit India Movement, also known as the 'Bharat Chodo Andolan', 'August Movement', or 'August Kranti', began on August 9, 1942, during World War II. Led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress (INC), it aimed to end British rule in India. The movement started at Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay (now Mumbai). Gandhi called for the British to leave India, and the slogan was "Do or Die." Many people supported this call. However, the British government reacted quickly, arresting leaders and activists. They also raided Congress offices across the country.