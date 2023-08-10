comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 11:15:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.95 -0.14%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.2 -1.38%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.05 -0.23%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 961.6 -1.13%
Business News/ News / India/  Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi to file complaint against Sambhaji Bhide, says ‘won't take slander…’
Back

Tushar Gandhi on Thursday said that he would be filing an official complaint Sambhaji Bhide for making making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage during his speech.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi said, On my way to Pune. Will file a criminal defamation complaint against the PM’s ‘Revered Guruji’ Bhide at the Deccan Police Station at noon today. Will not take slander against my ancestors without seeking legal redress.

 

Last month, an FIR was registered in Amravati against Bhide, the founder of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, for allegedly making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage during his speech.

Amid opposition parties' demand for action against Bhide for his derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week said insult of national icons will not be tolerated.

Later, another case was filed against Bhide claiming he made derogatory comments against Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule and Periyar Naicker, which hurt the sentiments of those who revered them.

The complaint cited some online videos in which Bhide was seen purportedly making derogatory comments against the social reformers.

Gandhi detained as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day

Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

Meanwhile, social activist Teesta Setalvad in a tweet claimed she was stopped from leaving her residence and that noted freedom fighter G G Parikh was also prevented from reaching the August Kranti Maidan.

A police official said when Tushar Gandhi came out of his residence in suburban Santacruz, he was told that he cannot go to participate in a rally for which permission was denied. However, he was later allowed to visit the August Kranti Maidan, the official said.

Gandhi visited the site in the afternoon, he said.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 11:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout