Tushar Gandhi on Thursday said that he would be filing an official complaint Sambhaji Bhide for making making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage during his speech.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi said, On my way to Pune. Will file a criminal defamation complaint against the PM’s ‘Revered Guruji’ Bhide at the Deccan Police Station at noon today. Will not take slander against my ancestors without seeking legal redress.

Last month, an FIR was registered in Amravati against Bhide, the founder of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, for allegedly making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage during his speech.

Amid opposition parties' demand for action against Bhide for his derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week said insult of national icons will not be tolerated.

Later, another case was filed against Bhide claiming he made derogatory comments against Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule and Periyar Naicker, which hurt the sentiments of those who revered them.

The complaint cited some online videos in which Bhide was seen purportedly making derogatory comments against the social reformers.

Gandhi detained as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day

Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

Meanwhile, social activist Teesta Setalvad in a tweet claimed she was stopped from leaving her residence and that noted freedom fighter G G Parikh was also prevented from reaching the August Kranti Maidan.

A police official said when Tushar Gandhi came out of his residence in suburban Santacruz, he was told that he cannot go to participate in a rally for which permission was denied. However, he was later allowed to visit the August Kranti Maidan, the official said.

Gandhi visited the site in the afternoon, he said.

(With agency inputs)