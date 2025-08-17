Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 24: Ashwin Kumar's film earnings rise, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 24: Released on July 25, the animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is still attracting an audience and earning money at the box office.
According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha minted an estimated ₹7.31 crore India net on its twenty-fourth day for all languages.
Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 60.38% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Sunday, 75.40% Telugu (2D) occupancy and 71.64% Hindi occupancy in 3D.
Sacnilk reported that Mahavatar Narsimha earned a total of ₹257 crore worldwide till Saturday, Day 23. This includes ₹202.35 crore India net and ₹16.25 crore worldwide.
Language-wise, Mahavatar Narsimha earned a total of ₹6.44 crore in Tamil, ₹40.05 crore in Telegu, ₹152.85 in Hindi, ₹2.51 crore in Tamil, and ₹50 lakh in Malayalam.
On 11 August itself, Mahavatar Narsimha raced past the $1 million gross mark in just 10 days in North America, reported Times of India.
According to the details, the movie earned about $585000 on Friday, collected $250000-300000 on Saturday and close to $250000 on Sunday in North America.
Mahavatar Narsimha marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Kumar. It is produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions.
The film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, as per Hindu mythology.
According to film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, it is probable that Mahavatar Narasimha will release on streaming giant JioHotstar in Hindi, India Times reported. The speculation is based on previous collaborations between the platform and the production house. Previously, Hindi-dubbed versions of big titles such as 'Salaar' and 'Raajakumara' were released on the same platform.
The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the Sandalwood film, 'Mahavatar Narasimha', might be released on different regional platforms, according to sources.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.