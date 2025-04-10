Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Is it dry day across India on April 10?

Mahavir Jayanti will be observed across India on April 10, Thursday. The day holds importance among the Jain community as they commemorate the famous Jain Tirthankara's birth anniversary.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Date and Time: Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:55 PM on Apr 09, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on Apr 11, 2025

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Is it dry day? Will liquor chops be closed today? Liquor shops will remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti as April 10 is a dry day, the Economic Times reported. A "dry day" refers to a day when the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited.

Meanwhile, the Hindu reported that all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) outlets under the Foreign Liquor (FL) I category, bars (FL2), star hotels and restaurants (FL3), and outlets selling imported liquor (FL11) will remain closed on April 10, 2025, in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

In Kerala too, the Mahe Municipality Commissioner issued an order stating that all beverage outlets, as well as fish and meat stalls, must remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, observed on 10 April 2025, South First reported.

April 10, 2025, is also a Dry Day in Maharashtra, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Mahavir Jayanti significance Lord Mahavira was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in the ancient kingdom of Vaishali. According to Swetambar Jains, Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC, while the Degambar Jains believe he was born in 615 BC. Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar.