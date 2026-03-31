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Mahavir Jayanti 2026 today: Banks, schools, colleges, and government offices – what’s open and closed on March 31?

Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have revised the Mahavir Jayanti holiday to March 30, 2026, instead of March 31.

Mausam Jha
Published31 Mar 2026, 06:41 AM IST
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Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology.
Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of the current time cycle in Jain cosmology.
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Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is a major Jain festival and will be celebrated today, 31 March 2026. In observance of the festival, schools, banks, post offices, and government offices are expected to remain closed.

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Being a gazetted public holiday, most schools, colleges, and government institutions will observe the day off.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Are schools open today?

On Mahavir Jayanti, schools in several states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, are expected to remain closed. According to a report by The Times of India, Indore Collector Shivam Verma has announced a public holiday in the district on Monday.

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All government offices and institutions will be closed for the day and resume normal operations on Tuesday, 31 March.

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Several district administrations in Madhya Pradesh have revised the Mahavir Jayanti public holiday, moving it to Monday, March 30, 2026, instead of the earlier date of Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Similarly, the Karnataka government has advanced the holiday by a day. According to an official notification issued on Thursday, Mahavir Jayanti, originally set for March 31, will now be observed on Monday, March 30.

Are banks open or closed today on Mahavir Jayanti 2026?

Banks and post offices are expected to remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti, 31 March 2026, in several major cities, including:

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

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Hyderabad (Telangana)

Kolkata (West Bengal)

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Patna (Bihar)

Ranchi (Jharkhand)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

Jaipur (Rajasthan)

New Delhi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Significance

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:09 AM, March 30

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 06:55 AM, March 31

The festival honors his teachings of non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), non-possession (Aparigraha), and compassion toward all living beings. Devotees celebrate the day by visiting temples, offering prayers, participating in processions, and reflecting on Mahavir’s principles of moral and spiritual upliftment.

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It is one of the most important festivals in Jainism and inspires followers to lead a life of peace, self-discipline, and righteousness.

He played a pivotal role in reviving and organising the Jain philosophical system, teaching that true victory comes from conquering one's own inner desires, ego, and senses, which earned him the title Mahavira (Great Hero) and Jina (Conqueror).

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About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More

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