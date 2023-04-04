Mahavir Jayanti: History, significance and best wishes for your loved ones2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Jains around the world celebrate Mahavir Jayanti to commemorate the birth anniversary of 24th Tirthankara and the founder of Jainism Lord Mahavira.
Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain community. It marks the birth anniversary of the 24th and the last Tirthankara (enlightened teacher) of the Jain religion. Jainism places great emphasis on achieving world peace and harmony in a manner that causes little to no harm to living beings.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×