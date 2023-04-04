Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain community. It marks the birth anniversary of the 24th and the last Tirthankara (enlightened teacher) of the Jain religion. Jainism places great emphasis on achieving world peace and harmony in a manner that causes little to no harm to living beings.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with great fervor by Jains around the globe. They carry out processions(rath yatra), visit temple, give offerings to the poor, meditate, and chant hymns in praise of Lord Mahavirs on this auspicious occasion.

History and Significance:

Lord Mahavira was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in the ancient kingdom of Vaishali. There is some debate among the Jains about the exact birth date of Mahvira. While the Swetambar Jains believe he was born in 599 BC, the Degambar Jains believe he was born in 615 BC. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of the month of Chaitra.

At the age of 30, Mahavira renounced all his worldly possessions and became a wandering ascetic, searching for spiritual enlightenment. The legend goes after spending 12 years in exile he attained ‘Kevala Jnana’ or omniscience.

Lord Mahavira dedicated his life to the teachings of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, chastity, and non-attachment. He preached that all living beings have a soul and should therefore be treated with love, compassion and respect. He also stressed the importance of living a simple, peaceful and virtuous life.

Mahavir Jayanti wishes:

1) May Lord Mahavira bless you on Mahavir Jayanti, and each day that follows.

2) Wishing you a joyous and blessed Mahavir Jayanti. May this auspicious day bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your life.

3) May the blessings of Lord Mahavir fill your life with happiness, contentment, and inner peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your loved ones.

4) Strive for peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood through love and harmony. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

5) Let us celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by spreading love, joy, and harmony. May this festival bring you closer to your family, friends, and the community. Warm wishes on this special day.